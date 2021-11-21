Thomas Stankovich Acquires 20,000 Shares of ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS) Stock

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS) CFO Thomas Stankovich purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.02 per share, with a total value of $40,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Thomas Stankovich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Thomas Stankovich sold 4,320 shares of ReShape Lifesciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total value of $11,620.80.

On Friday, October 1st, Thomas Stankovich sold 3,660 shares of ReShape Lifesciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total value of $10,101.60.

On Friday, September 10th, Thomas Stankovich sold 48,366 shares of ReShape Lifesciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total value of $139,777.74.

On Monday, August 30th, Thomas Stankovich acquired 15,000 shares of ReShape Lifesciences stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.43 per share, for a total transaction of $51,450.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Thomas Stankovich acquired 15,000 shares of ReShape Lifesciences stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $48,300.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RSLS opened at $2.01 on Friday. ReShape Lifesciences Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $32.31. The company has a market cap of $35.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of -1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.73 and its 200 day moving average is $3.13.

ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The medical device company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSLS. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in ReShape Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,083,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of ReShape Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $550,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ReShape Lifesciences by 2,631,525.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,265 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 105,261 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ReShape Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ReShape Lifesciences by 198.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,389 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 46,112 shares in the last quarter. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 price target (down previously from $13.75) on shares of ReShape Lifesciences in a report on Friday, August 20th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of ReShape Lifesciences in a report on Friday, November 12th.

About ReShape Lifesciences

ReShape Lifesciences, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on technology to treat obesity and metabolic diseases. It operates through the following segments: Lap-Band, ReShape Vest and ReShapeCare and Diabetes Bloc-Stim Neuromodulation Device. The company is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

