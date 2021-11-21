TheStreet Lowers Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) to D

TheStreet downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) from a c rating to a d rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on PANW. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $555.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $564.94.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $530.34 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $287.12 and a fifty-two week high of $545.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $496.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $423.68.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total value of $457,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,030.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.03, for a total value of $690,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,370 shares of company stock valued at $23,176,418. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 686 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 794 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 1,460 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 93 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

