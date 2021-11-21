Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 287,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,639 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Theravance Biopharma were worth $4,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 57.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $196,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. 72.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on TBPH. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $29.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Theravance Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.45.

Shares of TBPH stock opened at $8.36 on Friday. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $22.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.81.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.12. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.