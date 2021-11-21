The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZKBF) Short Interest Update

The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZKBF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,827,200 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the October 14th total of 3,470,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shizuoka Bank stock opened at $6.80 on Friday. Shizuoka Bank has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $6.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.80.

Shizuoka Bank Company Profile

The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd., a regional bank, provides various banking products and services. The company operates through Banking Operations and Leasing Operations segments. The Banking Operations segment consist of the banking business centered on deposits, loans, investment securities, and exchange transactions.

