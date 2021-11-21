The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZKBF) Short Interest Update

The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZKBF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,827,200 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the October 14th total of 3,470,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shizuoka Bank stock opened at $6.80 on Friday. Shizuoka Bank has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $6.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.80.
Shizuoka Bank Company Profile
