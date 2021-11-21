The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) General Counsel Sells $50,000.00 in Stock

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) General Counsel Brendan Sheehey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of HNST opened at $8.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.93. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 4.34.

Get Honest alerts:

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HNST. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Honest during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,788,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Honest during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,115,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Honest during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,249,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Honest during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,811,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Honest during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HNST. Guggenheim raised Honest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Honest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Honest from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Honest in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Honest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.95.

About Honest

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.