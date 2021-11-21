The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $345.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price increased by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $340.00 to $345.00 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Workday from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Workday from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Workday from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.46.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $286.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $275.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.33. Workday has a twelve month low of $204.86 and a twelve month high of $307.81. The company has a market capitalization of $71.08 billion, a PE ratio of -1,592.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 75.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Workday will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total transaction of $159,348.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 274,565 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total value of $75,008,412.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 604,251 shares of company stock valued at $158,419,305. 24.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

