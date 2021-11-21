The Crypto Prophecies (TCP) Price Up 15.2% Over Last Week

The Crypto Prophecies (CURRENCY:TCP) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. The Crypto Prophecies has a total market capitalization of $20.15 million and $5.75 million worth of The Crypto Prophecies was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Crypto Prophecies coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000421 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, The Crypto Prophecies has traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00072843 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.82 or 0.00073975 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.76 or 0.00090750 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,297.41 or 0.07254685 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59,125.14 or 0.99812250 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

The Crypto Prophecies Profile

The Crypto Prophecies’ total supply is 245,799,656 coins and its circulating supply is 80,817,472 coins. The Crypto Prophecies’ official Twitter account is @crypto_prophets

