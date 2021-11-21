The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Insider Sells $448,851.04 in Stock

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of KO stock opened at $55.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $238.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $48.11 and a 1-year high of $57.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.33.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

