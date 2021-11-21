The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) is Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,545 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon makes up about 3.3% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $13,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth approximately $674,000. Addison Capital Co acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth $202,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 100.9% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.8% during the third quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.6% during the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on BK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.47.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $57.07 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $37.52 and a 1-year high of $60.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $47.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.20.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.61%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

