The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Short Interest Up 23.7% in October

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 432,400 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the October 14th total of 349,600 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 158,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

ANDE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Andersons in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Andersons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Stephens upgraded shares of Andersons from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

In other news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 78,953 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $2,893,627.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Anne G. Rex sold 3,331 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $103,127.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,897 shares in the company, valued at $646,971.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,015 shares of company stock valued at $4,370,408. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Andersons by 17.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Andersons by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Andersons by 2.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 1.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 4.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Andersons stock opened at $36.56 on Friday. Andersons has a 52-week low of $21.07 and a 52-week high of $38.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.70.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.27. Andersons had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 6.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Andersons will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

