Tharisa’s (THS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Tharisa (LON:THS) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Tharisa from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

LON:THS opened at GBX 129.50 ($1.69) on Thursday. Tharisa has a 12-month low of GBX 78.90 ($1.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 156 ($2.04). The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £351.36 million and a PE ratio of 5.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 116.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 125.77.

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

