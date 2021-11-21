TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) Short Interest Up 34.2% in October

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 591,100 shares, a growth of 34.2% from the October 14th total of 440,400 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 166,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

TFFP has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 18th. Maxim Group began coverage on TFF Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.15.

Shares of TFFP stock opened at $7.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.08 million, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 2.07. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $21.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.64 and a 200 day moving average of $8.80.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.15). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that TFF Pharmaceuticals will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glenn R. Mattes acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.94% of the company’s stock.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

