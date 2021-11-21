Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Raub Brock Capital Management LP

Raub Brock Capital Management LP lessened its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,328 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up 4.4% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $29,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,889,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,131,966,000 after buying an additional 503,923 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,023,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,504,267,000 after buying an additional 622,544 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,698,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,203,239,000 after buying an additional 718,898 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,517,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,176,359,000 after buying an additional 711,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,276,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,360,750,000 after buying an additional 862,072 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $195.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $193.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.86. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $155.14 and a one year high of $202.26. The company has a market capitalization of $180.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 59.05%.

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Truist boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.08.

In related news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

