Tether Gold (XAUT) Price Down 1.1% This Week

Tether Gold (CURRENCY:XAUT) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 21st. One Tether Gold coin can currently be bought for $1,855.24 or 0.03153321 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tether Gold has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. Tether Gold has a market capitalization of $195.82 million and approximately $361,512.00 worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00047155 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.91 or 0.00219114 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.68 or 0.00087842 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00011456 BTC.

Tether Gold Profile

Tether Gold (XAUT) is a coin. It launched on January 8th, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 105,549 coins. The official website for Tether Gold is tether.to . Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tethergold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar. The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers' Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held. “

Tether Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

