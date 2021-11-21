Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Hits New 1-Year High at $77.91

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $77.91 and last traded at $77.82, with a volume of 1309 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.41.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Compass Point boosted their target price on Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.31 and a beta of 0.61.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $57.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.92 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 32.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 709,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,861,000 after purchasing an additional 19,281 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 12.5% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 4,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $525,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 74.5% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 6,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

About Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO)

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

