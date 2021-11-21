Terra Firma Capital (CVE:TII) Price Target Cut to C$8.50

Terra Firma Capital (CVE:TII) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Acumen Capital from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Acumen Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.86% from the stock’s current price.

CVE TII opened at C$5.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.79, a current ratio of 18.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.74. Terra Firma Capital has a 12-month low of C$4.85 and a 12-month high of C$7.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.11 million and a PE ratio of 7.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$6.58 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.48.

Terra Firma Capital (CVE:TII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$5.02 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Terra Firma Capital will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

