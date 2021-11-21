Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd.

Teradyne has increased its dividend payment by 42.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Teradyne has a payout ratio of 6.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Teradyne to earn $6.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.4%.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $151.27 on Friday. Teradyne has a 1 year low of $104.05 and a 1 year high of $153.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.80.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.06% and a net margin of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $243,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total value of $499,588.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,635.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,534 shares of company stock worth $5,469,098 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Teradyne stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 650,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,756 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.39% of Teradyne worth $87,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group raised Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Teradyne from $141.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.40.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

