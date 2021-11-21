Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.250-$0.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teradata also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.110-$2.150 EPS.

Teradata stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.50. 1,156,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,562,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 43.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.71. Teradata has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $59.58.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $460.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.45 million. Teradata had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 39.29%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teradata will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TDC. Bank of America cut their price target on Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Teradata from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradata from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.22.

In other news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $161,011.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,728 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $150,394.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,761 shares of company stock worth $444,300. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Teradata stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 60.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,822 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.30% of Teradata worth $16,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

