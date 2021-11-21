Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.110-$2.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teradata also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.250-$0.290 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Teradata in a research note on Tuesday. They set an underperform rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradata from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.22.

TDC traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $45.50. 1,156,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,562,784. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.73. Teradata has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $59.58.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $460.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.45 million. Teradata had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 39.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teradata will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teradata news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,729 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $161,011.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 2,304 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $132,894.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,761 shares of company stock worth $444,300 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Teradata stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,822 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.30% of Teradata worth $16,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

