Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.110-$2.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teradata also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.250-$0.290 EPS.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Teradata in a research note on Tuesday. They set an underperform rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradata from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.22.
TDC traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $45.50. 1,156,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,562,784. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.73. Teradata has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $59.58.
In other Teradata news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,729 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $161,011.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 2,304 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $132,894.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,761 shares of company stock worth $444,300 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Teradata stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,822 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.30% of Teradata worth $16,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Teradata Company Profile
Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
