Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) vs. Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Critical Review

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) and Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Adverum Biotechnologies and Tenaya Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adverum Biotechnologies $250,000.00 781.29 -$117.51 million ($1.52) -1.31 Tenaya Therapeutics N/A N/A -$38.40 million N/A N/A

Tenaya Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Adverum Biotechnologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Adverum Biotechnologies and Tenaya Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adverum Biotechnologies 0 9 0 0 2.00 Tenaya Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Adverum Biotechnologies currently has a consensus target price of $6.43, indicating a potential upside of 223.04%. Tenaya Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 66.28%. Given Adverum Biotechnologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Adverum Biotechnologies is more favorable than Tenaya Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.9% of Adverum Biotechnologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.7% of Tenaya Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Adverum Biotechnologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Adverum Biotechnologies and Tenaya Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adverum Biotechnologies N/A -37.80% -30.35% Tenaya Therapeutics N/A -1,143.19% -28.57%

Summary

Adverum Biotechnologies beats Tenaya Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Tenaya Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It discovers, develop and deliver curative therapies which address the underlying causes of heart disease. The company’s product platform consist Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

