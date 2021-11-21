Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Friday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telenor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

OTCMKTS TELNY opened at $15.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.70. Telenor ASA has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $18.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.48.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.369 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Telenor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.15%.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services includes mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, dtac-Thailan, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, Broadcast, and Other Units.

