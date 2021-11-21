Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.58

Shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.58 and last traded at $9.37, with a volume of 16398 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.82.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.32. The stock has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is 39.66%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 2.6% during the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 835,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after acquiring an additional 20,875 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 94.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Telefônica Brasil during the first quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 1.2% during the second quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 229,473 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 9.2% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 83,842 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 7,036 shares during the last quarter. 7.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV)

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

