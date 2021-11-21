Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Cut to $193.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its target price dropped by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $205.00 to $193.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 64.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.26.

NYSE TDOC opened at $116.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.14. The company has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 0.33. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $116.89 and a 12 month high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The company’s revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.25, for a total transaction of $154,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.84, for a total transaction of $1,508,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,160 shares of company stock valued at $3,370,130 over the last 90 days. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 7.4% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 3.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,865,796 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $339,107,000 after acquiring an additional 56,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.5% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 58,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,593,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

