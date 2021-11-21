Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tecogen Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, and services systems that produce electricity, hot water, and air conditioning for commercial installations and buildings and industrial processes. The Company’s ultra-efficient products include cogeneration modules, which provide electricity and heat, and chillers, which provide air-conditioning and optional free hot water. Its products supply electrical power or mechanical power for cooling, as well as free engine heat that gets recovered and purposefully used at customer facilities. Tecogen Inc. is based in United States. “

Shares of OTCMKTS TGEN opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.00 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.80. Tecogen has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $2.58.

Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Tecogen had a negative return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. As a group, analysts predict that Tecogen will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Tecogen Company Profile

Tecogen, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and maintenance of cogeneration and combined heat and power products. It operates through the Products and Services, and Energy Production segments. The Products and Services segment designs, manufactures, and retails industrial and commercial cogeneration systems.

