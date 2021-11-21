Tarena International (TEDU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 23rd. Tarena International has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $90.18 million during the quarter.

Shares of TEDU stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. Tarena International has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $40.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.11.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tarena International stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) by 157.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,181 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Tarena International worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tarena International Company Profile

Tarena International, Inc operates as a holding company which provides IT professional education services. Its courses include IT subjects, non-IT subjects and K-12 education programs. It operates through the following segments: Adult Training and Kid Training. The Adult Training segment provides students with an education platform combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.

