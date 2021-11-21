Tarbox Family Office Inc. Trims Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 34.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 574 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $35,743,375. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $440.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $428.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $417.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $320.35 and a 1-year high of $466.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $473.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $477.35.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

