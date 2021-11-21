Tarbox Family Office Inc. Sells 220 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elgethun Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 9,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 7,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 20,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $80.34 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $70.01 and a one year high of $82.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.09 and a 200 day moving average of $80.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.