Tarbox Family Office Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 30,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 34,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 20,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 56,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 39,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

NLY opened at $8.39 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $7.81 and a one year high of $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.60 and its 200-day moving average is $8.77. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.18.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 136.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.36%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NLY. Barclays lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.03.

Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

