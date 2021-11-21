Tarbox Family Office Inc. Cuts Stake in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Sana Biotechnology were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $586,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $314,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 859,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,894,000 after acquiring an additional 43,788 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 410,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after acquiring an additional 8,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 886,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 8,869 shares during the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Sana Biotechnology news, EVP Christian Hordo sold 7,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $198,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 977,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,433,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 74,929 shares of company stock valued at $1,873,895 over the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SANA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sana Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANA opened at $21.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion and a PE ratio of -2.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.02. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.09 and a twelve month high of $44.60.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03. Equities analysts forecast that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

