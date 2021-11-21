Tanzanian Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tanzanian Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 330,300 shares, a decline of 28.7% from the October 14th total of 463,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 659,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of TRX stock remained flat at $$0.42 during trading on Friday. 433,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,789,828. The company has a market capitalization of $106.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 0.77. Tanzanian Gold has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $1.91.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its position in Tanzanian Gold by 10.0% during the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 274,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tanzanian Gold by 103.4% during the second quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 135,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 68,888 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tanzanian Gold during the second quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tanzanian Gold during the third quarter worth $173,000. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tanzanian Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. The firm also engages in the exploration and development of gold properties in Tanzania. Its projects include Buckreef Gold Mine Re-Development, Itetemia and Kigosi. The company was founded on July 5, 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

