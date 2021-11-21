Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 214.4% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $2,842,528.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $578,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,602 shares of company stock worth $6,932,109 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.43.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $74.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.90 and a 12-month high of $86.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.15.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 142.43%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

