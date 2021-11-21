Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Takes Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% in the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 191.5% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

AMD opened at $155.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.61. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $158.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.67 billion, a PE ratio of 48.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.02.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $214,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 38,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $4,147,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 337,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,028,503. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 570,784 shares of company stock worth $69,503,731 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

