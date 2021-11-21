Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Sells 1,161 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. decreased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Chevron in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 196.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 66.7% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter valued at $43,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CVX opened at $111.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $83.53 and a one year high of $118.08. The company has a market cap of $215.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.47%.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total transaction of $3,097,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 325,651 shares of company stock worth $37,293,688. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.65.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

