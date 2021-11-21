Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Reduces Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. cut its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 792 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $671,000. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $336,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,913 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 162.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Shares of PANW opened at $530.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $496.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $423.68. The stock has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a PE ratio of -102.38 and a beta of 1.35. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $287.12 and a 12 month high of $545.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $564.94.

In other news, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total transaction of $457,870.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,030.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.22, for a total value of $760,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,370 shares of company stock worth $23,176,418. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Recommended Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.