Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Decreases Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,265 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,101,074 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,215,213,000 after buying an additional 164,493 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 12.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,893,928,000 after buying an additional 937,191 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,106,488 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,562,899,000 after buying an additional 302,550 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,517,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,433,308,000 after buying an additional 24,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,476,960 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,204,547,000 after buying an additional 159,522 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $241.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $222.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.64. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $193.14 and a fifty-two week high of $244.34.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.75.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

