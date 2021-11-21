Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Buys Shares of 2,843 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7,127.8% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,565,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488,375 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,657,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896,247 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $312,784,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,186,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739,209 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,061,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,150 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C stock opened at $66.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.83. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.19 and a 1 year high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

In related news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on C. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.15.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

