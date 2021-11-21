SWYFT Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3,675.00 (SWYFTT)

SWYFT (CURRENCY:SWYFTT) traded 41.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. One SWYFT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0336 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges. SWYFT has a total market cap of $23,754.43 and $3,675.00 worth of SWYFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SWYFT has traded up 171.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00047480 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.13 or 0.00228406 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.48 or 0.00088047 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00011690 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00006302 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

SWYFT Profile

SWYFT (SWYFTT) is a coin. SWYFT’s total supply is 750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 706,940 coins. SWYFT’s official Twitter account is @OfficialSwyft and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SWYFT is https://reddit.com/r/SwyftNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SWYFT is medium.com/swyft-network . SWYFT’s official website is swyft.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Swyft was formed on November 20th, 2018, looking to solve the most common problems facing cryptocurrency adoption across the globe. Its vision is to not only enhance the user experience with any ability to earn a passive income but to also create the most compelling cryptocurrency ecosystem of the 21st century by driving the world's transition to a digital currency economy. This will be delivered through DApp (smart contract) design, payment gateways via platform modules and marketplace deployment. “

Buying and Selling SWYFT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SWYFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SWYFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SWYFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

