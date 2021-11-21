SVB Leerink Lowers BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Price Target to $66.00

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 54.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BBIO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.44.

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $42.65 on Friday. BridgeBio Pharma has a 1 year low of $42.51 and a 1 year high of $73.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.48.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.15). BridgeBio Pharma had a negative return on equity of 805.16% and a negative net margin of 939.99%. The company had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBIO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $167,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

