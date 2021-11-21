SVB Leerink Comments on Immatics’ FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMTX)

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) – SVB Leerink decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Immatics in a report released on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.65) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.38). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Immatics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.65) EPS.

Get Immatics alerts:

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immatics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

IMTX opened at $11.89 on Friday. Immatics has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $18.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.38.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Immatics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Immatics by 434.6% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 80,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 65,191 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immatics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Immatics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Immatics by 611.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 20,848 shares during the period. 33.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Immatics

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Immatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.