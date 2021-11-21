sUSD Price Up 0.5% Over Last Week (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. sUSD has a market capitalization of $147.83 million and $885,942.00 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One sUSD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, sUSD has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00047349 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.34 or 0.00227606 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.35 or 0.00088046 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00011829 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

sUSD Coin Profile

SUSD is a coin. Its launch date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 147,140,173 coins. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io . The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

Buying and Selling sUSD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

