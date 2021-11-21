Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Holdings Lifted by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 30,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $1,329,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 31,868 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total value of $1,300,533.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,062,778 shares of company stock worth $250,350,655. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOVA opened at $41.08 on Friday. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.63 and a fifty-two week high of $57.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 2.13.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 100.43% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

NOVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.94.

Sunnova Energy International Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

