Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.444 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Sun Life Financial has raised its dividend by 22.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Sun Life Financial has a payout ratio of 32.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sun Life Financial to earn $5.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

Shares of SLF stock opened at $55.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05. Sun Life Financial has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $57.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.06.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 14.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SLF shares. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a C$64.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.25.

In other Sun Life Financial news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun acquired 440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $11,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sun Life Financial stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

