Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Short Interest Down 22.6% in October

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the October 14th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 241,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SUHJY opened at $12.93 on Friday. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a twelve month low of $12.09 and a twelve month high of $16.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.23.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.456 dividend. This is an increase from Sun Hung Kai Properties’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

About Sun Hung Kai Properties

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial buildings, and hotels and serviced suites. As of June 30, 2020, the company's land bank comprised 57.5 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong; and 68.1 million square feet of gross floor area in Mainland China.

