Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Receives $25.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SUMO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lowered Sumo Logic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

In related news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 20,000 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $314,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 4,226 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $78,941.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,413 shares of company stock worth $2,120,934. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Sumo Logic by 437.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic during the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. 69.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SUMO stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.06. The company had a trading volume of 549,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,254. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 3.11. Sumo Logic has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $46.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.91.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.68 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 47.23%. Sumo Logic’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sumo Logic will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

