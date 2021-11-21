Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Short Interest Update

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,053,200 shares, a growth of 40.9% from the October 14th total of 747,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 658.3 days.

OTCMKTS SMMCF opened at $18.05 on Friday. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $19.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.87.

SMMCF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.50 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$23.00 to C$25.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$23.75 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an open-ended mutual fund trust, which engages in growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial properties. Its properties are located in Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, British Columbia, and New Brunswick. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

