Sumitomo Mitsui Trust (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) shares rose 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.16 and last traded at $3.16. Approximately 84,622 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 88,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.40.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Trust (OTCMKTS:SUTNY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group companies with trust banking as its core business operations. Its services include the supervising management strategies, financial management, human resource management, corporate administrative management, operational process management, risk management and compliance management; as well as managing the internal auditing services.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.