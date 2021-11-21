Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.310-$1.310 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.39 billion-$26.39 billion.

Subaru stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.65. Subaru has a 12-month low of $8.92 and a 12-month high of $11.01.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FUJHY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Subaru from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Subaru from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes and aerospace-related machineries and components.

