Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.310-$1.310 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.39 billion-$26.39 billion.

OTCMKTS:FUJHY opened at $10.03 on Friday. Subaru has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $11.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.65.

Several research firms have issued reports on FUJHY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Subaru from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Subaru from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes and aerospace-related machineries and components.

