StrongHands Price Reaches $0.0000 (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 42.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 20th. StrongHands has a total market cap of $617,934.63 and $254.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StrongHands coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, StrongHands has traded down 22.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000034 BTC.

StrongHands Coin Profile

StrongHands is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,845,146,612 coins and its circulating supply is 17,431,952,258 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

StrongHands Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

