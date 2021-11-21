StormX (STMX) 1-Day Volume Tops $46.35 Million

StormX (CURRENCY:STMX) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. StormX has a market capitalization of $321.24 million and approximately $46.35 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, StormX has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One StormX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0321 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00047312 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.59 or 0.00219175 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.88 or 0.00087743 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00011589 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00006335 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

StormX Profile

StormX is a coin. It was first traded on November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . StormX’s official website is stormtoken.com . The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The STMX token is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, written in Solidity. The STMX token is very much like the STORM token with 18 decimals and a maximum total supply of 10,000,000,000.STMX token team – 'The new StormX brand solidifies our original vision of a single, go-to app with the mission to “Earn anywhere, anytime, from any device”. Our goal since the very start has been to empower users around the world and increase their earning potential using the power of blockchain. Our white paper focused on three main products — Play, Shop, and Gigs. With the launch of the Shop feature late last year, we are now two-thirds of the way to our final goal. Read more about our Shop feature launch here.' “

StormX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StormX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StormX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

